How to Disable (or Enable) Grayscale Mode in Windows 10

You're working diligently on your PC when, all of a sudden, the entire screen turns to grayscale. Did your screen magically transform into an old, black and white TV when you weren't looking? No, you probably just hit a key combination that enables Windows 10's built-in color filters.

The simplest way to go from grayscale to full color mode is to hit CTRL + Windows Key + C, which should work right away. If you hit the same key combination again, you'll go back to grayscale.

Windows 10 has a grayscale mode, because some visually impaired or color blind users have an easier time working with a different color scheme. In addition to grayscale, you can also choose among five other different filters, including "Inverted," "Grayscale Inverted" and "Protanopia," a filter for red-green color blindness. To choose a color filter:

1. Type "color filter" into the Windows search box.

2. Click "Turn color filters on or off."

3. Toggle "Turn on color filters" to On.

4. Pick a filter.

You can always toggle the filter on and off, using Windows Key + CTRL + C.

Windows 10 Annoyances and Problems