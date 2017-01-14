How to Make Chrome Open Your Favorite Pages at Launch

There are a handful of websites most of us check religiously. Using a built-in Chrome feature, we can have the pages loaded automatically each time we start a browsing session. With just a few clicks, your favorite sites will be waiting each time you log on -- no typing or clicking necessary!

1. Open Chrome.

2. Click the menu icon to the right of the Omnibar with the tree vertical periods.

3. Select Settings.

4. Click the Set pages link under the On Startup heading. The link is located to the right of Open a specific page or set of pages.

5. Add the pages you’d like to start with each browsing session or click the Use current pages button to remember the tabs you have open. Hit the Enter key to add them to the list.

6. Repeat step 5 as many times as necessary.

7. Click the OK button to continue.

Chrome Browser Tips