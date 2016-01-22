How to Block Pop-ups in Microsoft Edge Browser

Microsoft Edge blocks pop-up windows by default, but if by some accident or tragedy that setting has been disabled and you're being plagued again with intrusive windows, here's how to turn that settings back on.

1. Open Edge.

2. Click the More button in the top right (the one with the three dots).

3. Click Settings.

4. Scroll down and click "View Advanced Settings."

5. Click the slider under the heading that says "Block pop-ups."

Edge Browser Tips