How to Protect Yourself from Spoilers with the Chrome Browser

The Internet is full of spoilers for your favorite upcoming shows and movies, but you can't avoid the Web forever. Instead, you can use an extension for Google Chrome that will warn you when it thinks what you are reading contains spoilers and blacks out specific mentions of the show or movie's name in headlines, social media posts and anywhere else they may turn up.

It's easy to use and set up. Here's how to protect yourself from spoilers with Chrome:

1. Click "Add to Chrome" on the Unspoiler extension in the Chrome Web Store.

2. Click "Add extension" in the pop-up window.

3. Type "unspoiler" and hit tab in the Omnibox and type a title...

... or click on the icon in the top right to show a menu where you can pick what to hide.

4. Browse without fear. When one of your shows or movies appears, you'll get a warning.

