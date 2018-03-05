Amazon's Fire Tablets for Kids Now Up to $40 Off

Amazon is the king of children's tablets and this week the online retailer is discounting two of our favorite kid's tablets by up to $40.

If you're strapped for cash, Amazon has its Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $69.99. That's $30 off and $10 cheaper than its Valentine's Day pricing. Aside from its affordable price, we love the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for its excellent parental controls, sturdy form factor, and huge library of child-appropriate content.

In terms of hardware, the tablet features a 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen LCD, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD), VGA front camera, and 2MP rear camera. In our tests, its battery tapped out at just over 7 hours, which is three hours behind the Fire HD 8.

For better performance and a bigger screen, we recommend the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, which is $40 off and also $10 cheaper than it was in February. It features slightly better hardware starting with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen LCD, 1.5GB RAM, and 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD). In our lab tests, it's battery powered through for 10 hours and 12 minutes, which not only beats the Fire 7 Tablet, but also trumps the 9 hour and 21 minute category average.

Both tablets feature Amazon's 2-year "Worry-Free" warranty, which replaces your tablet — no questions asked —should your child break it.