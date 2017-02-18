How to Add Dropbox to the Windows 10 File Explorer

While Dropbox is a useful way to store files remotely in the cloud, it can be more convenient if you install it into your Windows 10 computer. By installing its app onto your notebook, you can mirror your Dropbox files on your hard drive access them from File Explorer.
Here's how to add Dropbox to Windows 10's File Explorer, as well as adding it to the Quick Access list.
1. Visit Dropbox.com and click Download the app.
2. Open the downloaded installer.
3. Enter your account email address and password and click Sign in.
4. Click Open my Dropbox.
5. Click Get Started.
6. Click Next on this and the next two prompts.
7. Click Finish. Dropbox will now appear in the left rail of File Explorer.
8. To add Dropbox to Quick Access, first right-click Dropbox from the left rail.
9. Select Pin to Quick access.
You've placed Dropbox in Windows 10's File Explorer
