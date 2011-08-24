Samsung: We're Not Buying HP's PC Biz

Samsung quashed any speculation about the Korean company acquiring HP's Personal Systems Group with a briefly worded missive. In a statement that was short and to the point, Samsung, on its official blog, wrote:

"The recent rumors that Samsung Electronics will be taking over Hewlett-Packard Co.'s personal computer business are not true. We hope this clarifies any confusion that may have occurred."

After HP announced on Monday that is was exploring options to spin off its PC business, several news outlets (including this one) speculated that Samsung might be interested, based on a report that the company was talking to suppliers to see if they could handle outsourcing orders.

So, if Samsung's not interested, who stands to benefit the most by picking up HP's computer business?