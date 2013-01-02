Samsung Series 7 Chronos for Windows 8 Boasts Blazing RAM Accelerator

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display and the ASUS Zenbook UX51Vz are about to get some more competition. Samsung has updated its 15-inch Series 7 Chronos for Windows 8 to feature a touchscreen and a new Intel CPU and AMD GPU. The highlight feature is Condisuv Technologies' RAMaccelerator utility, which Samsung claims will boost browsing and app speeds by up to 150 percent by using extra memory as a RAM disk.

Like its predecessor, the new 15-inch Series 7 Chronos has an all-aluminum body that weighs about the same (5.2 pounds), but, at 14.8 x 9.84 x 0.82 inches, is about a tenth of an inch thinner. That's no small feat, considering the new version also has a 1080p touch screen.

Also under the hood is a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-3635QM processor, AMD Radeon HD 8870M GPU with 2GB of DDR5 memory, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB hard drive.

Video editors and media mavens on the go will appreciate that the 15.6-inch screen will have a rated brightness of 300 nits, JBL optimized speakers, and an extended battery life of up to 11.5 hours. Ports include two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and a 3-in-1 card slot.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but we expect to find out more at CES 2013.