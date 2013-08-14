Samsung ATIV S Neo Available August 16 for $149.99

The wait is officially over for Sprint customers holding out for a Samsung Windows Phone. The carrier officially announced Wednesday that the Samsung ATIV S Neo will launch in stores and online on August 16.

The ATIV S Neo will become the second Windows Phone 8 in Sprint's lineup, following the HTC 8XT that was released last month. The new device will be available for $149.99 with a two-year plan, after a $50 mail-in rebate. Samsung's latest Windows Phone runs on a 1.4GHz dual-core processor and has 1GB of RAM, 16GB of memory, and a removable 2,000 mAh battery that's meant to deliver 14 hours of talking time.

The Samsung device packs an 8-MP rear camera as well as a 1.9-MP lens on the front, and has a 4.8-inch, 1,280 x 720 touchscreen for Windows browsing on-the-go. The ATIV S Neo has access to Microsoft Office and Exchange, and features a built-in Kids Corner that allows parents to provide a customized app layout for their children. It's also Sprint's first Windows Phone 8 with international roaming.

You can pick up the Samsung ATIV S Neo starting Friday at Sprint.com, an official Sprint store, or your local participating electronics retailer.