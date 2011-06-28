Opera Rolls Out Version 11.50, Complete With Speed Improvements and Live Previews

Opera released version 11.50 of its web browser Tuesday with updated looks, password synchronization, and improvements to its Speed Dial feature. The most notable difference to the browser's user interface is its new toolbar icon set. Other improvements to the UI include brighter background and boarder colors, an updated status bar, and a new "tab fold" attention state.

Opera 11.50's Opera Link is a free service that allows users to access their personal settings and preferences on any device running Opera. The feature requires users to create and Opera account, and select which settings they would like to synchronize, including bookmarks, Speed Dial extensions, passwords, and notes. Once saved, users can log into their account from any device running Opera and access their personal settings.

The 11.50 update also features improvements to the browser's Speed Dial extensions. Users can now customize their Speed Dial extensions to include live previews from optimized websites, live sports updates, weather reports, or a clock. Opera says the feature is, "perfect for checking Facebook when you are supposed to be working."

Other improvements to the browser include fixes for thousands of bugs and upgrades to the company's core rendering engine. Opera 11.50 also features updates to the browser's software graphics engine that improve CSS and SVG rendering speeds, and improved HTML 5 support.