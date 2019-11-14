Best College Laptops 2019

Every college student needs a laptop, but with so many choices at so many different prices, it can be homework in itself to find out the very best laptops. Start by reviewing our buying guide then head to our recommendations for the best college laptops.

When you're buying a laptop for school, make sure it has sure it has long battery life and fast CPU performance. And if you prefer to take notes by hand, buy one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Whichever laptop you get, you'll also want to pick up a few extras, such as a comfortable mouse, a well-appointed backpack and perhaps a solid all-in-one printer.

Here are the best college laptops for every type of student.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Several of the best college laptops (listed below) will be on sale this Black Friday (Nov 29). For the best deals on college laptops, check out our roundups of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals where we'll highlight the biggest discounts from now until the big shopping event.

The best college laptops for students

The best overall laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620/Nvidia GeForce MX250 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Attractive, portable chassis

Fast performance

Bright display

11+ hours of battery life (FHD model)

Crisp speakers

Poor battery life (on 4K model)

No Thunderbolt 3

The best laptop for students is now better than ever. Refreshed with a new design, powerful speakers and useful security features, the new HP Envy 13 is the best sub-$1,000 laptop for students or anyone who needs a portable machine with loads of power and long battery life (11+ hours on the FHD model).

New to the 2019 version is a fingerprint sensor and a webcam kill switch that shuts power to the camera so you don't have to worry about people snooping on you. Combine those features with a sleek chassis, bright 4K or 1080p display and plenty of performance from 8th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs, and it's easy to see why we like the Envy 13 so much.

See our full HP Envy 13 review.

The best Apple laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 (Y-series) | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel | Size: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Crisp Retina display

Elegant gold chassis

Thin and lightweight chassis

Strong speakers

Underwhelming performance

Only offers USB-C ports

Shallow keyboard

The latest MacBook Air is only a minor update over its refreshed predecessor but it's still the best Apple laptop for college students. The new 13.3-inch system is $100 cheaper than last year's model and the display now features Apple's True Tone technology. Along with its sharp, 2560 x 1600-pixel display, the MacBook Air has powerful speakers and a thin, light and completely recycled aluminum chassis.

See our full MacBook Air review.

The best laptop under $1,000

CPU: Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620/GeForce MX150 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 11.9 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Excellent battery life

Sleek aluminum design

Fast performance

Dim display

Cramped keyboard

The Asus ZenBook UX333FA is a gorgeous, premium laptop that offers fast performance at a reasonable price. For just $849, you get an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and integrated UHD 620 graphics. But perhaps the best reason to buy the ZenBook UX333FA is for its outstanding 11+ hours of battery life. Combine that exceptional endurance with a sleek aluminum chassis and it's easy to see why the ZenBook is one of the best laptops for students.

See our full Asus ZenBook UX333FA review.

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel or 4K | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, premium design

Strong performance

Bright, vivid 13.4-inch display

Long battery life

Few ports

Shallow keyboard

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 had to be practically perfect to dethrone HP's excellent Spectre x360 13 --- and it is. Dell's newest flagship 2-in-1 packs strong performance thanks to its 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake processors. Battery life, at nearly 11 hours, is also fantastic. On top of that, you get a unique 13.4-inch (16:10 aspect ratio) display that is bright and vivid and a slim, premium chassis.

See our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review.

The best laptop under $500

CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U | GPU: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Strong performance

Long battery life

Bright 1080p display

Affordable

Middling graphics

Questionable build quality

Acer's Aspire 5 is the ultimate budget laptop. For under $400 you get a sleek design, a bright 1080p display and fast performance. Best of all, the Aspire 5 lasts 8 hours and 51 minutes on a charge, which means you shouldn't have problems bringing it to class or work without a charger. The specs you get for the price are really second-to-none, from the large 15.6-inch display to 128GB of speedy SSD storage. And with an aluminum design that weighs 3.8 pounds, the Aspire 5 is both premium and relatively portable.

See our full Acer Aspire 5 review.

The best Ultrabook

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.9-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Premium design

Thin and lightweight

Strong performance

Long battery life

Shallow keyboard

Display could be better

With a powerful soundbar speaker hinge, the Yoga C930 is as practical as it is beautiful. This slim and lightweight laptop offers strong performance and long battery life in a premium package. The 2-in-1 also comes with some useful extras, like an integrated pen slot and a webcam cover.

See our full Lenovo Yoga C930 review.

The best Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core m3-8100Y | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek design

Thin display bezels

Vivid 14-inch touch screen

All-day battery life

Finicky touchpad

Expensive

Asus returns to the top of our Best Chromebooks page with the $569Chromebook Flip C434, a 14-inch convertible that would make for an excellent college laptop thanks to its slim profile and relatively affordable price. The first thing you'll notice about this laptop is the razor-thin bezels, which draw your eyes toward a vivid 1080p display while keeping the chassis compact.

At just 0.6 inches thick, you won't have any problems moving the Flip C434 around campus from one class to the next. You can also save space in your backpack by leaving the charger in your dorm because the Flip C434 can last a full class schedule on a charge.

See our full Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best for science students

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 (10th Gen) | GPU: Intel UHD | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Outstanding performance

Slim, lightweight design

Stunning 4K display

Improved webcam

Battery life could be better (on 4K model)

The best Ultrabook overall, the Late 2019 XPS 13 is identical to the previous model but now packs 10th Gen processors. Those chips, especially the six-core Core i7 CPU, offers a significant boost in performance over 8th Gen processors.

The 4K model we tested has a gorgeous 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display -- with practically no bezels -- and now the 'nosecam' webcam is no longer, as Dell's engineers managed to fit it in the notebook's top bezel, which is still super-thin. If you want long battery life, opt for the 1080p model as the 4K version lasted just under 8 hours on a charge, a decent if below-average result.

See our full Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019) Review

The best laptop for casual gamers

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.5 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Sleek design

Vibrant display

Comfortable keyboard

Strong performance

Solid battery life

Poor audio

Awful webcam

Need to blow off some steam after an impossibly difficult exam? Go to your dorm room and crank on the Lenovo Legion Y7000. This 15.6-inch laptop packs enough GPU performance to play most modern games at medium settings, and it does so in a relatively small chassis. The Legion Y7000 even offers solid battery life to go along with a comfortable keyboard. Just make sure to buy headphones so you don't have to listen to its poor speakers.

See our full Lenovo Legion Y7000 review.

The best for engineering/architecture students

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9/Xeon | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia Quadro P1000/Quadro P2000 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/360GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Slim chassis with military-grade durability

Vivid 4K display

Blazing fast performance

Comfortable keyboard

Lid flexes

Poor webcam

Pricey

If tuition expenses aren't already burning a hole through their pocket, then engineering students should consider saving up for the $1,999 HP ZBook Studio x360 G5. This beastly laptop is surprisingly thin and lightweight for a workstation, and even portable enough to take around campus. Better yet, the 2-in-1 has surprisingly long battery life despite flaunting a brilliant 4K display. As a workstation, the Studio x360 G5 offers exceptional overall performance.

See our full HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 review.

Best laptop for art and design students

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.4 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.2 pounds

UniqueScreenPad

Gorgeous display

Striking, portable design

Excellent performance

Below-average battery life

Disappointing webcam

Art students who need a large canvas to draw on should consider the Asus ZenBook Pro 15, a premium Ultrabook with dual screens. The highlight of this machine is a unique touchpad that doubles as a 1080p display. Dubbed the ScreenPad, the LCD touchpad can transform into a second display with productivity shortcuts, where you can manage your photo-editing tools. While you should come for the attention-grabbing touchpad, stay for the primary 15.6-inch 4K touch screen display, which is colorful and bright.

The ZenBook Pro 15 has poor battery life, but it makes up for it with excellent performance and a gorgeous design that's sure to impress your peers. And at 4.2 pounds, this powerful machine is portable enough to carry around campus. For $2,299, the ZenBook Pro 15 comes with an Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It also has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM, which delivered solid frame rates in our testing.

See our full Asus ZenBook Pro 15 review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Best laptop for business students

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 2560 x 1440-pixel or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Attractive, lightweight design

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

Bright, vivid display options

Improved speakers

4K model has short battery life

No microSD card slot

Top configs get pricey

Whether you're an entrepreneur or aspiring CEO of a Fortune 500 company, the X1 Carbon will let you live in luxury. The 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ready for the boardroom with a vibrant 1080p or 2K display (with an optional HDR option), an incredibly slim body and one of the best keyboards you can get on any laptop. The 8th Gen Intel Core CPU is powerful and it lasts over 11 hours on a charge.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) review.

Best laptop for film and animation students

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: AMD Radeon 560X/Pro Vega 16/Pro Vega 20 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1880 x 1800-pixel | Size: 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Gorgeous display

Long battery life

Fast performance

No USB Type-A ports

Runs warm

Tap your creative energy with the updated 15-inch MacBook Pro. Apple has upped the ante with a faster 6th Gen Intel CPU, AMD Radeon Pro 455 graphics and its new Touch Bar. Video editors and animators will love the Touch Bar, which replaces the function keys with a custom toolset that can be different in Photoshop than it is in Final Cut. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports make it easy to connect to multiple 4K displays or transfer uncompressed media files to external backup drives with ease.

See our full Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch) review.

Best laptop for medical students

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Strong CPU and GPU performance

Improved webcam

Slim design

Subpar battery life

The ideal laptop for a medical student is one with a large, sharp display and a powerful processor for taking notes and running complex programs in the lab. More importantly, it should have long battery life, so the laptop doesn't power down while med students are doing their rounds. With 9th Gen Core CPUs and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, the new 2019 XPS 15 offers an excellent combination of performance and endurance.

The biggest improvement to the 2019 model is the new webcam location, which will make it so that med students can video call patients without using an external camera. Med students will also appreciate the XPS 15's slim and relatively lightweight design when they're hauling a bag around from classes to clinics.

See our full Dell XPS 15 review.

Best laptop on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620/GeForce MX150 | RAM: 6GB/8GB | Storage: 1TB HDD/256GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 15 x 10.2 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 5 pounds

Good performance

Long battery life

Affordable

Bulky design

If you're just entering college, chances are you don't have a lot of expendable income. But just because you can't spend four figures on a laptop doesn't mean you should settle for something that won't fit your needs. The Acer Aspire E 15 gets you almost everything you can ask for, and for just $380. The budget machine sports a 15-inch, 1080p display and a capable Core i3 CPU.

Best of all, the Aspire E 15 will stay powered throughout an entire school day, with nearly 9 hours of battery life. In terms of design, the Aspire E 15 is function over form — it's bulky, but there is a generous offering of ports and even a DVD drive. The $380 base model came equipped with an Intel Core i3-8130U CPU, 6GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. We also praised the $599 Core i5 model, which has long battery life and strong performance.

See our Acer Aspire E15 review.