Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite Gets Price at Online Retailers

The Galaxy Note 3 Lite is expected to be a less expensive alternative to Samsung’s flagship phablet, but that may not be the case if rumors hold up to be true. Some international retailers have reportedly begun listing the Galaxy Note 3 Neo, aka the Note 3 Lite, on their websites for a sky high 560 euros.

Dutch website Nieuwemobiel.nl reports that the Galaxy Note 3 “Lite” is already being listed for a price that equates to roughly $765. This seems unlikely given that the off-contract listed price for the Galaxy Note 3 is around $700. The website also says that the Note 3 Lite should be available on Feb. 3, while previous rumors have suggested the device will be revealed at Mobile World Congress toward the end of February. The premature product listing shows a white Galaxy Note 3 Lite available for sale, but there’s no spec info listed.

It’s unclear whether or not Samsung will actually launch a scaled-down version of its newest phablet, but the company certainly has a tendency to release multiple product versions. The Korea-based electronics giant now sells five versions of the Galaxy S4, including the standard version, the Galaxy S4 Mini, the Galaxy S4 Zoom, the Galaxy S4 Active and the LTE Advanced version. The newly unveiled Galaxy Note Pro also comes in 8, 10 and 12 inch sizes.

The Note 3 Lite, or Neo as it’s been codenamed, is expected to launch with a 720p display, an 8-megapixel main camera, a 3,100 mAh battery and a hexa-core ARM processor, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

via SamMobile