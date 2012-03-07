Introducing Fujitsu Lifebook UH572 with Ivy Bridge: Video Hands-On

When Fujitsu announced its new Ultrabook at CeBIT two days ago, the company only had a vague name (Fujitsu Lifebook Ultrabook) and a dummy model to show for it. Now we know considerably more: It's called the Lifebook UH572, it will ship with Intel's Ivy Bridge CPU and it has a starting price of 699.

We stopped by the Intel Business Center to capture the UH572 on film. Unlike the red model we saw two days ago, this working notebook doesn't extend a full 180 degrees to lie flat, but that's not too surprising. Check out our video hands-on for an introduction to the newest member of the Intel Ultrabook family.