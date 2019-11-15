Cyber Monday 2019: Date, start time, and best deals

Cyber Monday deals will officially start on December 2. However, this Cyber Monday is going to be completely different. Not only are Cyber Monday deals expected to surpass 2019's best Black Friday deals, but retailers are also facing a new round of Trump tariffs that are expected to kick in on December 15. The 15% tariffs will impact tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

As a result, we expect 2019's best Cyber Monday deals to begin way in advance of their actual start date and remain strong through the first weeks of December. So what kind of laptop deals can you expect from Cyber Monday 2019? We're here to tell you everything you need to know about this year's best Cyber Monday deals.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an online shopping event created by the National Retail Federation (NRF) to encourage people to shop online. It started in 2005, at a time when Black Friday was predominantly a brick and mortar event. The NRF coined the Monday after Black Friday "Cyber Monday" in order to include online retailers. And the holiday has only grown since then.

According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday 2018 raked in $7.9 billion which was 19.3% more than the prior year. With the trend of online spending increasing at an exponential rate, Cyber Monday 2019 is likely to set a new record.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2019 will fall on December 2, which is the Monday after Thanksgiving. It's the first time in five years that Cyber Monday will fall on December rather than November. As a result, shoppers will have six less days to shop before the holidays. This means the best Cyber Monday deals will start earlier than ever.

What stores participate in Cyber Monday?

All major retailers will have Cyber Monday deals. That includes stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club. In the past, we've even seen major apparel retailers like Macy's offer discounts on audio, smart home, and wearable products on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Amazon deals

Amazon will play a major role in Cyber Monday 2019. Some of the best Cyber Monday Amazon deals will include competitive discounts on the best laptops of 2019. We’re talking hundreds off mainstream and business laptops, Chromebooks, iPads, and Macbooks.

Gaming laptops tend to get massive discounts during Cyber Monday. Last year, Amazon's Cyber Monday laptop sale slashed up to $350 off premium portable PCs. For instance, the Dell XPS 15 9570 was on sale for $1,399 ($300 off). Cyber Monday is likely to have Amazon Lightning deals on must have laptop accessories. These Lightning deals go fast but if you catch one, you’ll get the best price on a new external hard drive, mouse, headphones, speakers or USB-C cable.

Amazon will likely have all of its hardware on sale from its best-selling smart devices like the Echo Dot, the new Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Show 5 to its affordable Kindle Fire tablets and Kindle Paperwhite E-reader. Last year, some of Amazon’s Black Friday deals were also available on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Best Buy deals

Best Buy is renown for excellent deals on home entertainment and offers some of the best deals throughout the year. Cyber Monday 2019 at Best Buy will have tons of deals on tablets, laptops, TVs, and gaming. For instance, Best Buy currently has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $149 ($130 off). Since it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet, Best Buy could repeat this stellar deal come Cyber Monday 2019.

Cyber Monday Walmart deals

Cyber Monday deals at Walmart are sure to have some excellent rollback and clearance deals on iPads, laptops, Google devices, gaming, and 4K TVs. We predict some its best Black Friday deals will continue on Cyber Monday and extend through Cyber Week.

Walmart's early deals like the Apple iPad for $329 ($100 off), Lenovo IdeaPad S340 for $399 ($150), and this Vizio 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV for $398 ($100 off) could resurface even cheaper on Cyber Monday.

Walmart's Early Drop Deals were advertised more than a month before Black Friday. It would come as no surprise if Walmart were to start advertising Cyber Monday deals at the end of Thanksgiving day.

Walmart’s new next day shipping program aims to rival Amazon’s next day shipping Prime member perk. In a recent statement, the big box retailer seemingly mocked Amazon Prime’s monthly cost, emphasizing that Walmart next day shipping doesn’t require membership fees.