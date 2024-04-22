The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of our favorite phones, and it's now $200 off!
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, unlocked and ready for activation
Released in January, the Galaxy S24 Ultra sits at the top of the Android phone totem pole. Samsung's top-tier flagship pocket device typically costs $1,300 outright, but luckily, Best Buy is currently slashing dollars off.
From now through May 5, you can get the excellent Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,099 at Best Buy. That's $200 off list, its lowest price ever and one of the best phone deals I've spotted all month.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series refreshes the line with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor and Adreno 750 graphics. Straight out of the box, it runs on Google's latest Android 14 firmware and Samsung's One UI 6.1. You'll enjoy new intuitive AI-driven functions like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist.
If you're looking for a fool-proof means of capturing vibrant photos and recording color-accurate video vivid detail, even in low light, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the phone you want. Unlocked, this phone is BYOD ready for activation with just about every U.S. wireless carrier.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S4 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked)
Was: $1,299
Now: $1,099 @ Best Buy
Overview:
You can save $200 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi.
Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen yet for an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra. It beats the previous all-time low price of $1,135.
Price comparison: Amazon $1,099 | Samsung $1,299
Reviews: As praised in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we gave Samsung's latest S Pen-equipped phone a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. This top-shelf flagship Android phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a new vapor chamber to boost performance and extend battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a durable phone that ships with its own stylus and packs pro-grade cameras and powerful tele-zoom.
Don't buy it if: You don't like big phones or if you don't find yourself needing a stylus pen.
More Samsung Galaxy S4 deals
Galaxy S24 Plus Unlocked: $999 $849 @ Best Buy
Right now, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Featuring a 6.7-inch display, it's slightly smaller than the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra and larger than the entry model 6.2-inch Galaxy S24.
Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 Unlocked: $799 $724 @ Best Buy
Best Buy takes $75 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 in this limited time phone deal. Samsung's entry model flagship phone packs a 6.2-inch display making it the smallest phone in the series.
Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
