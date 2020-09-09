Xbox Series X will cost $499, launch on November 10

Microsoft confirmed today that the Xbox Series X will cost $499 when it launches on November 10.

The company tweeted the price and release date for the Xbox Series X a day after unveiling the cheaper Xbox Series S. Pre-orders for the two consoles will begin on September 22.

This is the tweet...Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)Release date: November 10Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJSeptember 9, 2020

We expected the Series X to cost somewhere between $400 and $600, so the $499 price isn't a surprise. Xbox confirmed yesterday that the Xbox Series S would cost $399, so we now know the Xbox Series X is $200 more expensive.

Sony has yet to announce the release date and price of the PS5, although rumors suggest we could get answers later this week.

Xbox Series X payment plan

Microsoft established a payment plan for people who can't just throw down $499 at the sight of a new console. The plan offers you to pay $34.99 over the course of 24 months, which is way more than $499.

It'll come to $840 to be specific, but it comes with Xbox All Access. If you're calculating how much Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs over the course of 24 months, it's $360, which adds up to a total of $860, so technically, the payment plan is a cheaper alternative.