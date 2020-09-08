Xbox Series S unveiled with unique design and low price

The Xbox Series S has officially been revealed. Microsoft confirmed the console's existence shortly after a high-res image was leaked by Brad Sams at Thurrott. As expected, the Xbox Series S (previously referred to as Lockhart) is a more affordable alternative to the Xbox Series X and the direct successor to the Xbox One S.

In a tweet, Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S as the "smallest Xbox ever" and revealed its price at $299. It also posted an image of the console, giving us our first official look at the next-gen machine.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEqSeptember 8, 2020

The first thing that caught our attention is the large black circular grill vent on the side, which contrasts with the white console. Its strange appearance has led to a flurry of Twitter reactions, with the Xbox Series S already becoming the subject of internet memes and likened to various objects from a fencing mask to a dishwasher.

More importantly, the image Xbox posted shows us how thin and compact the console is. The Xbox Series S looks to be the height of about three or so controllers. If renders of the PS5 are accurate, Sony's massive console will dwarf the Series S when it arrives later this year. You'll also notice that the console is positioned vertically (although the photo suggests you can place it on its side) and that there is no disc drive.

Xbox Series S price and specs

Xbox confirmed the Series S will cost $299 when it's released in November. This should make it at least $200 cheaper than the Xbox Series X. We suspect the standard edition of the PS5 will also come in at around $499, so Xbox should have an edge on Sony for those on a tight budget.

If you're all-in on subscriptions, Windows Central reports the Xbox Series S will be bundled in a $25 a month Xbox All Access plan that includes Xbox Live and Game Pass.

Xbox only gave us a photo and the price of the Xbox Series S, not any of its specs. Previous rumors and leaks suggest it will deliver 4 teraflops of power compared with 12 teraflops in the Xbox Series X and 10.28 teraflops in the PS5. A more recent leak claims the Series S will push out 7.9 teraflops, which would make it more powerful than the Xbox One X (6 teraflops) and Xbox One S (1.4 teraflops).

While 4K gaming might be beyond its capabilities, the Series S could play 1080p games at high frame rates. Even if it lands at 4 teraflops, the Series S will benefit from a super-fast SSD and updated CPU, which could make it more capable than the current One X.

We'll get answers to all of our burning questions in the coming weeks; Xbox promises to share more info "soon."