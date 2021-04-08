Xbox reportedly in talks to publish Kojima's next game — watch out Sony!

Recent reports indicate that Kojima Productions is developing a new game, but in a surprising turn of events, its first home may not be on Sony's PS5.



Death Stranding developer Hideo Kojima is reportedly in talks with Xbox to publish the iconic directors next title. Whatever it may be, from Silent Hills to an all-new Metal Gear Solid (we can dream), this will no doubt be a huge win for Microsoft.

And since /r/gamingleaksandrumors only reads the tweets: I do not know if the deal is closed. But Kojima would be a big focus for Xbox when it comes to leveraging Japanese dev talent. Phil was referencing this deal with the shelf statue thing.April 8, 2021 See more

The new report comes in from GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb (via VentureBeat). Grubb noted that he does not know if the deal is closed, but knowing that Kojima Productions is in talks to deliver an Xbox game first (or possibly exclusively) rather than on PlayStation is a tectonic shift in the industry.



The "Kojima" name is synonymous with PlayStation, from Metal Gear Solid to Death Stranding, even with the (sadly cancelled) Silent Hills. Seeing as the Xbox Series X isn't exactly known for its exclusive titles, with Halo Infinite yet to hit the next-gen console, Microsoft looks set to score another advantage over the PS5.



Grubb also notes that Xbox boss Phil Spencer was referencing the deal during a video conference that saw fans spot a Kojima Productions statue on his shelf. Whether this was deliberate, we'll never be sure.



If you're a Kojima super fan, chances are you're going to need an Xbox Series X if the deal is finalized. However, you don't need Microsoft's next-gen console to play classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games, as you'll only need an Android and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to play them.