Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions confirms new project: What we know

Death Stranding is the best game in existence and absolutely no one would argue against that (don't @ me), which is why it's exciting to see Kojima Productions seemingly working on a new project.

Kojima Productions simultaneously published more than 25 new job listings, a sign it's gearing up for its next project with additional staff. If you're fluent in Japanese, you can check out the company's career page.

What we know about Kojima Productions' next project

There's not a lot to glean from the job applications, especially when I'm using Google Translate to get this information. But I did find something interesting in the Weapons/Mechanical Artist job description, which apparently describes "3D model production of weapons, gadgets, vehicles, mechas, etc."

There weren't any mechas (giant robots) in Death Stranding, so it's possible that Kojima Productions may be working on a new project. We do know that Hideo Kojima is quite fond of mechas in general, given their appearance in the Metal Gear Solid franchise.

It'll be interesting to see some show up in the next Kojima Productions project. Everything else included in the job listings seemed like standard game development lingo.

It's fun to imagine what Kojima will come up with next but we probably won't see anything about the new project for at least a year or two from now.