Play original Xbox and Xbox 360 games on your Android phone — here's how

Xbox Game Pass gives the Xbox Series X an edge over the PS5 thanks to the sheer amount games it offers, including some older classics from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 via backwards compatibility. Now, it seems even Android smartphones have that advantage over Sony's next-gen console.

Microsoft has brought backwards compatible gaming to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming service, meaning you can now play Perfect Dark, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Fable II, and plenty more original Xbox and Xbox 360 games on your smartphone.

In the announcement, Microsoft noted that games connected through the Xbox Network (known as Xbox Live until recently) will let gamers play on past save files and play online, too.



Microsoft continues to build upon its cloud gaming service, even working on dual-screen support for Android devices when playing select games on Xbox Game Pass.

And to iPhone users out there, sorry. You won't be getting these features yet, as Microsoft is still working on cloud gaming for iOS with a spring 2021 launch window in mind.



Currently, there are 16 Xbox and Xbox 360 titles that are playable via the Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app. Hopefully, Microsoft will continue to build on this library. In the meantime, check out what you can play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate backwards compatible games