New Silent Hill game may be announced this summer — according to this tease

Silent Hill may finally be getting a new entry, with an announcement coming this summer if Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka's teaser is to be believed. And if fans are feeling optimistic.



During an interview with the Arabic gaming site Al Hub (with the video and feature now suspiciously been taken down), Yamaoka talked about upcoming projects after his work on the nightmare-inducing The Medium. What he had to say has all fingers pointing toward a new Silent Hill.

"You'll probably hear something this summer, to be announced, and I think it's the one you're hoping to hear about. But we're keeping it general at this point," Yamaoka said. I mean, what else could we be hoping for?



As spotted by GamesRadar, Bloober Team, the developers behind The Medium, also recently announced work on its next big project, so we're not sure if the Silent Hill composer is referring to this still-unnamed game.



However, Yamaoka is primarily known for his work on every Silent Hill game, and there's no word yet whether he will be working on Bloober Team's next project. Alluding to something "one you're hoping to hear about" is all too on the nose. This, and the feature and video being taken down, is giving us that flicker of hope.



Recently, Konami had been in the spotlight after restructuring its production division, with many thinking its gaming division had been dissolved. This wasn't the case, but these changes may have something to do with the development of another Silent Hill game since Konami still owns the IP. Just don't expect an extra 's' at the end of Silent Hill.