Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2 finally arrive on PC: Where to buy them

Konami is bringing back a ton of classic games to PC, including the original Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra.
You can find these classic Konami games available for purchase on GOG's website. If you haven't heard of it before, don't worry, it's a totally legit platform.
They're pricey for 20+ year old games
The original Metal Gear costs $6, which is fine, but Metal Gear Solid is a whopping $10, and that game is 20 years old. Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain is on sale for $5 right now on Steam.
There's no reason why any of these old games should be selling in the double digits. You could argue that Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance ($10) deserves it, but it's still pretty wild.
Meanwhile, you can pick up the Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra for just $6. It comes with Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, Contra and Super C.
At the very least, there are a ton of classic games finally available to play without needing to obtain them by nefarious means.