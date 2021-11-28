Whoa! HP 15-inch laptop with Ryzen 5 hits lowest price at $349 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are pouring out every orifice of that same kraken that Jack Sparrow failed to fight in Pirates of the Caribbean 2, and now they're coming after me unless you check out this amazing deal for the Ryzen 5 HP 15-inch laptop at $210 off.

Right now, you can find the HP 15-inch laptop with Ryzen 5 for just $349 at HP's website.

HP 15-inch laptop w/ Ryzen 5 deal

This is a wild deal on the HP 15-inch laptop. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 display (you can upgrade to 1080p for just $10, which is worth it).

However, you can get a 1080p display for an extra $10. You can also upgrade to a 256GB SSD for just $20, and some additional RAM (12GB) for only $30. That totals up to an additional $60, but it's still a steep discount for what it is.

Keep in mind that these are the cheapest HP laptops around, and therefore you're not getting the best quality out of them, but for the price, HP typically has other companies beat apart from maybe Acer.