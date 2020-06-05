ThinkPad X1 Carbon now $1,480 off in epic Lenovo laptop deal

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is the best business laptop to buy, and for good reason. It's lightweight, durable, and offers extensive security features.

For a limited time, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with 10th Gen CPUs for $1,149 via coupon "WEBSPECIAL". Traditionally, this laptop is priced at $2,629, so that's $1,480 in savings.

This is one of the best laptops deals we've seen this season.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $1,289 Lenovo

Right now, you can save $1,480 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 via coupon "WEBSPECIAL". This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) is one of the best laptops around.

This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we were impressed with its attractive, lightweight design, best-in-class keyboard, and long battery life. What's more, the ThinkPad's keyboard is one of the most comfortable keyboards on any laptop.

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a minimalist aesthetic created by clean surfaces, smooth lines and stylish branding. Built to military testing standards, it withstands exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation.

As for ports, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a generous assortment of ports and connectors for such a thin laptop. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet dock connector and a headphone/mic combo jack.

For the peace of mind security business professionals want, a Kensington lock in integrated into its design.

At 2.1 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the 14-inch X1 Carbon Gen 7 is lighter than the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.5 inches), the Vaio SX14 (2.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Slim, light, and durable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen is a smart choice for anyone.