ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 falls to $999 in Lenovo Black Friday doorbuster deal

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is the best business laptop you'll ever own. And now, this Editor's Choice notebook at its best price among Lenovo's Black Friday doorbuster deals.

As part of the sitewide sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is just $999 via coupon, "BFFLASHDEA8". That's a massive discount of $1,460 and the lowest price we've seen for this Editor's Choice laptop.

This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen yet.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,459 now $999 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Black Friday deal knocks $1,460 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "BFFLASHDEA8". In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is one of the best laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we praised its slim, lightweight design, bright 14-inch display and class-leading keyboard. We were also impressed by its solid quad-speakers and gave it a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is built to military-grade specifications. That means it withstands high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops and spills. For the security features business pros need, it has secure data encryption, a fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for Windows Hello login and a webcam cover.

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is more portable than competing 14-inch laptops. It's lighter than the HP EliteBook 840 G7 (3 pounds, 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches), HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook Duo (3.5 pounds,12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

As for ports, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 affords you a nice select two USB 4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Data Transfer / Power Delivery), two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic jack combo.

In a nutshell, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has everything you could ever want in a work laptop.