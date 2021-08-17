The excellent M1 MacBook Pro returns to $1,099 deal price

The MacBook Pro leverages the power of Apple's M1 Chip to deliver stellar performance. If you've been on the fence about picking one up for yourself, this incredible discount could remove all doubt.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Pro M1 for $1,099 from Amazon via an on-page coupon. Usually, you'd expect to pay $1,299 for this laptop, so that's $200 off its normal price. This is the MacBook Pro's cheapest price ever on Amazon. It's also one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all season.

Apple MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

This laptop deal takes $200 off the MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,799 now $2,299 @ Amazon

If you have more wiggle room in your budget, Amazon also offers the fully-loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Core i9 CPU for $2,299 ($500 off) — its lowest price ever. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i9 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. This MacBook also has Touch Bar and Touch ID.

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple's latest MacBook Pro M1 is one of the best laptops for photo and video editing. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and a 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we were floored by its lightning-fast SSD, comfortable Magic Keyboard, and stellar overall and gaming performance. Its battery endured 16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test which is pretty impressive. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro a rare rating of 5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During real-world tests, the M1 MacBook Pro had more than enough muscle to tackle the heavy workloads we threw its way. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch, the MacBook Pro M1 didn't slow down.

Design-wise, MacBook Pro M1's design engineers gave it the same iconic aluminum chassis and glossy Apple logo lineage. With a weight of 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the MacBook Pro M1 is heavier than its competitors. It weighs just a little over that of the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

We suspect this MacBook Pro deal won't last too long, so don't hesitate to grab it while you can.