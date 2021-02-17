MacBooks with M1 can run Android apps with this software: What you need to know

If you're in need of running Android apps on a significantly bigger screen, the latest update from mobile gaming platform BlueStacks brings some good news — and even better news for ARM-based PCs.



Android app emulator software BlueStacks has launched BlueStacks 5 (beta), offering a major upgrade in performance and utilizing less memory when running Android apps on PCs. However, the biggest takeaway is that the software will soon be compatible with devices that have ARM processors — most notably the latest M1-powered Apple laptops including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

"We see the market for BlueStacks App Player expanding considerably with Apple's endorsement of running iOS apps on the Mac form factor," said BlueStacks Chief Architect Sharad Agarwal.



BlueStacks has been popular software for PCs with over 500 million downloads, but adding support for ARM processors opens its doors to many more users. In fact, it seemed easier than ever to add support to ARM processors.



"ARM devices have a big advantage over x86 devices for running Android Apps, as they don't need binary translation. Our support for ARM reflects the work we have been doing for the last three years," Agarwal said.



Currently, the BlueStacks 5 (beta) only runs on devices with Intel or AMD processors, but ARM support will arrive soon. For now, users can expect plenty from the new update, including faster boot, install and launch times for apps, 40% less RAM consumption than BlueStacks 4, an 'Eco Mode' that offers 80% less CPU usage when multi-tasking, along with smoother frame rates when gaming.



The beta can now be downloaded through BlueStacks' main site for those looking to try it out.