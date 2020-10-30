Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets $200 price cut in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals arrive early this week with a fantastic sale on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. If you're looking for a cheaper iPad Pro alternative, you'll find interest in this deal.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 on sale for $499 (coupon applied at checkout). That's $150 off its $650 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet. This is one best Black Friday tablet deals you can get right now.

If you want a bigger screen and more storage, Amazon also offers the 512GB Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4-inch tablet for $829 ($200 off).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro of the Android world, the Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. For a limited time, it's $150 off its regular price. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are the best Android tablets to buy. They deliver fast performance, gorgeous displays and a redesigned S Pen. Just about the only key difference between the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 and 12.4-inch Tab S7 Plus is screen size and technology.

The base model Galaxy Tab S7 in this deal packs an 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel TFT display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor, and 128GB of storage. Oh, and it comes with a nifty S Pen that does a whole lot beyond taking notes.

As we note in our Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus review, we love these tablets for their magnificent OLED displays and improved S Pen. We also found their speakers impressive and gave them a 4 out of 5 rating and an Editor's Choice award.

Between these two tablets, the most compelling feature is the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus' 12.4-inch OLED display, which is among the best panels we've ever seen on any tablet PC. What's more, it ships with a nifty stylus in the box which competing tablets from Apple and Microsoft don't include.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best tablets. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday tablet deals hub for the best discounts of the season.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (256GB): was $729 now $579 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, this version brings you up to 256GB and is $150 off. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $849 now $729 @ Amazon

With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). Save $150 for a limited time. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (256GB): was $929 now $779 @ Amazon

Need more storage? This 256GB model is now $150 off. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). View Deal