New Barnes and Noble 10" Nook HD Tablet is designed by Lenovo — and starts at $129.99

Barnes & Noble announced last week a new 10-inch Nook HD Tablet designed in partnership with Lenovo. Slated to be available for purchase this upcoming April, it will cost $129.99, making it a budget-friendly Android tablet and e-reader.

While $129.99 may make the tablet seem like a budget Android option, the Nook 10” HD Tablet has the hallmarks of pricer tablets, like its all-metal design, squared-off edges, smaller bezel making for an 85% screen-to-body ratio, and an all-aluminum back panel that gives the new unit a much welcomed modern appeal.

(Image credit: Barnes & Noble)

The tablet features a 2.3GHz octa-core processor of unknown origin, 32GB of storage expandable via the available microSD card slot, a 10.1-inch, 1080p IPS display, and front and rear cameras (no specs on those yet). The new 10-inch Nook HD also gets a boost in battery life to 10 hours, which is a nice improvement over the 8.5 hours from before.

I, for one, have been a long-time B&N Nook user, having purchased the very first Nook Tablet back in November of 2009, and I am excitedly looking forward to what Lenovo brings to the Nook and will more than likely order one the first day they become available in April.