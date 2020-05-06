Microsoft unveils Surface Go 2: Release date, price, specs and battery life

Microsoft announced today the Surface Go 2, an update to the popular budget tablet released in 2018. The Surface Go 2, launched alongside the Surface Book 3, promises to improve upon the areas where the original tablet fell short, without compromising the cheap-and-portable formula that made its predecessor such a compelling device.

With a larger 10.5-inch display, thinner display bezels, faster CPUs and promised improvements to battery life, the Surface Go 2 addresses every complaint we had with the original. Best of all, Microsoft made these improvements while keeping the Surface Go 2's starting price at $399.

You still have to buy the Type Cover and Surface Pen separately to make this a true detachable 2-in-1 . Regardless, the Surface Go 2 is shaping up to be a great budget alternative to the Surface Pro 7 and a genuine competitor to the iPad .

The Surface Go 2 will be available on May 12 starting at $399, the same price as the previous model. The base model (Wi-Fi only) comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

There is also a higher-end version with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. You can opt for a 4G LTE model if you need the internet on the go. We will update this post once we know the pricing for each configuration.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 specs

Display 10.5 inches, 1920 x 1280 PixelSense touch CPU Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y/Intel Core m3-8100Y RAM 4GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 615 Ports USB-C, microSD, Surface Connect, headphone Size 9.65 inches x 6.9 inches x 0.33 inches Weight 1.2 pounds (without Type Cover)

Microsoft Surface Go 2 design and ports

The Surface Go 2 looks practically identical to the original Surface Go, but the few subtle updates made to the design are noteworthy.

Microsoft kept the same physical dimensions but expanded the Surface Go 2's display from 10 inches to 10.5 inches. As a result, the Surface Go 2 has slimmer display bezels than its predecessor, which fixes one of our biggest complaints about the original tablet.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Ignore the larger display and trimmed-down bezels and the Surface Go 2 is a spitting image of the previous model. It has a silver magnesium chassis with a kickstand on the rear which flaunts a reflective Microsoft logo. Physical buttons include a volume rocker and a power button on the top edge.

The Surface Go 2's unassuming design won't turn any heads, but it has a more premium look and feel than other tablets or laptops at this price. The kickstand, which rotates 165 degrees, also makes the Go 2 more functional than other tablets because it lets you enter laptop mode (with the Type Cover accessory) or binge your favorite movies and shows by propping it up on a table. It has some limitations and we've found that using any Surface tablet on your lap isn't a great experience.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Unsurprisingly, the Go 2 has the same ports as the previous model. There is a USB-C input , a Surface Connect port (for charging and docking), a microSD card slot and a headphone jack.

At 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, this 1.2-pound tablet is about the same size and weight as the original Surface Go (0.3 inches, 1.15 pounds) and just a tad heavier than the iPad (0.3 inches thick, 1.1 pounds).

Microsoft Surface Go 2 display

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Here’s where things get interesting. Microsoft expanded the Surface Go 2's display to 10.5 inches, up from 10 inches. This isn't a major upgrade but I'll welcome extra screen real estate if it doesn't impact portability or price.

The Surface Go 2's 10.5-inch, 1920 x 1280 touch screen display has an aspect ratio of 3:2, making it great for viewing documents or scrolling through webpages.

If the 10.5-inch panel is anything like the previous one, it should be detailed, bright, and bursting with color. Microsoft has yet to put a bad display in a Surface product, and we don't expect that to change. We'll update this section once we get our eyes on that new 10.5-inch panel.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 keyboard and stylus

The optional Signature Type Cover is an excellent keyboard, and now it comes in a variety of new colors, including Platinum, Black, Poppy Red and Ice Blue.

I got to use the Poppy Red keyboard in our Surface Pro 7 review and the vivid burst of color added much-needed pizazz to the utilitarian slate. The Alcantara fabric is another nice touch and feels great against your palms as you type.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Unless you only plan to use the Surface Go 2 as a tablet, the Signature Type Cover is an excellent companion and worth the $129 premium. Few, if any, detachable keyboards offer such a comfortable typing experience; The keys on the Type Cover are bouncy and have a surprising amount of travel.

The Type Cover has a glass Precision touchpad; We haven't had any problems using the touchpads on previous Type Cover keyboards, so we expect the Surface Go 2's to be responsive to swipes and gestures.

If you prefer drawing, writing or swiping through news articles with a stylus, the Surface Go 2 supports Microsoft's $99 Surface Pen.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 performance

Digging into the specs, there is good news and bad news. First, the good: the Surface Go 2 was updated with faster processors and the high-end model has an Intel Core m3 CPU . That chip should provide a considerable performance boost over the Pentium Gold 4415Y in last year's tablet.

The bad news? The CPU options available in the Surface Go 2 are more than a year old. You can choose between a Pentium Gold 4425Y CPU on the low end or an 8th Gen Core m3-8100Y CPU on the high-end. The former was released at the start of 2019, the latter arrived in late 2018. If you want the faster performance, you'll need a tablet or laptop powered by Intel 10th Gen processors , like the Surface Pro 7.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

With that said, it's important to remember that the Surface Go 2 is a $400 tablet. It's not reasonable to expect it to run on the latest chips, although a 10th Gen Y-series Core i3 would have been nice. Remember, the latest iPad has an A10 Fusion chip whereas the iPad Pro rocks an A12Z Bionic.

Alongside the CPU are either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and either 64GB of eMMC storage or a 128GB SSD.

What do all these numbers mean? Well, the Surface Go 2 should do just fine for day-to-day tasks, like web browsing or streaming video -- you know, the sort of stuff you do on a tablet. It's not meant for power users, but then, no $400 tablet is.

We'll find out just how much extra oomph the Pentium Gold 4425Y and Core m3-8100Y CPUs give the Surface Go 2 in our benchmark tests, and how that translates to real-world usage, in our full review.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 battery life

The Surface Go 2 promises longer battery life , and it needs to deliver. Poor endurance hampered the original Surface Go (6:06) and prevented it from being a worthy competitor to the iPad.

Microsoft claims the Surface Go 2 can last for 10 hours on a charge with a "mixture of active use and modern standby." We'll put it through our own battery test when we get in a review unit to see how it does in real-world situations. If it hits that mark, Microsoft could have a winning tablet on its hands, and a serious threat to the iPad.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 cameras and Windows Hello

The Surface Go 2 retains one of our favorite features from the original tablet. Using Windows Hello software, the Surface Go 2's IR camera let you log in via facial recognition to Windows 10 in the blink of an eye.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Like its predecessor, the Surface Go 2 has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for snapping selfies and video conferencing. On the back is an 8MP rear camera for those who aren't too embarrassed to snap spics outdoors with a tablet.

Folks working from home will appreciate the tablet's dual studio mics, which should make voices sound clear during video conference calls.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 outlook

The Surface Go 2 doesn't break any new ground, and that's OK. Microsoft added a slightly larger display, faster CPUs and (supposedly) longer battery life to the Go 2, while crucially keeping the starting price at a very reasonable $399. And by reducing the Go 2's display bezel, it addressed our biggest problem with the design of the tablet.

We still have our doubts about the Surface Go 2. If the dated CPUs inside aren't much of an upgrade from those in the previous version, then performance could be an issue (especially compared with the iPad). Also, the tablet will need to get close to that 10 hours of rated battery life if it wants to keep up with the competition.

We'll post a full review of the Surface Go 2 in the coming days, so check back in with us soon.