Microsoft Surface Go 2 filing confirms key specs

The Surface Go 2 release date appears to be drawing nearer and now a new leak supports some of the budget 2-in-1's rumored specs.

As Windows Latest reports, an Energy Star certification filing outs the tablet's Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU and 8GB of RAM hardware. This corroborates our previous report of the Surface Go 2's CPU specs leak via Twitter.

This leak arrives just a few days after the Surface Go 2 was spotted in FCC filings. The Core m3 mobile CPU will likely be in the higher-end models while the cheaper variant is expected to house an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y chip.

According to the newly leaked document, the tablet passed Energy Star's safety certification back in March for a May 1, 2020 release date. This might mean we'll see the tablet in stores sooner than we think.

The Surface Book 3 also appears to be on the horizon and is already being dubbed a MacBook Pro killer. A separate Energy Star filing reveals powerful specs that Apple needs to worry about.

Pricing for Surface Go 2 is expected to range from $400 to $650.