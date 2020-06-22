Kindle Paperwhite now $30 off in Amazon Father's Day sale

Amazon is kicking off Father's Day weekend with discounts on select Kindle eReader tablets. The retail giant is also tossing in 3 months of Kindle Unlimited ebooks for free.

For a limited time, you can get the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99. Normally, it's $129.99, so that's $30 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this Amazon eReader.

The bonus Kindle Unlimited subscription (a $30 value) lets you access more than a million ebooks, magazines and audiobooks. Altogether, you're saving $60 with this deal.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $30 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get this Father's Day weekend.

All-new Kindle with Front Light: was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

Amazon's Father's Day weekend deal takes $25 off the All new Kindle with Front Light. It packs a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now $25 off and includes 3-months of free Kindle Unlimited.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindles to buy.

It features a 6-inch anti-glare display at 300 ppi, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage, which holds thousands of books. And with its IPX8 waterproof rating, the Kindle Paperwhite is great for worry-free reading by the pool or even in the bathtub.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Kindle Paperwhite and loved its thin bezel screen and waterproof design. They also found its Bluetooth capability for audiobooks impressive. The Kindle Paperwhite was given a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for overall performance.

In one test, they dunked the Kindle Paperwhite in a pail of water for 20 minutes. They retrieved the e-reader and it still worked as if it had been dry the whole time.