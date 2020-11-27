Hurry! New MacBook Pro with M1 gets shocking price drop in Black Friday deal

Some Black Friday deals surprise even the folks at Laptop Mag from time to time. We got a major shock today when Amazon gave a discount to the world's best laptop — just weeks after it went on sale. Oh, and I should mention, it's a MacBook.

The MacBook Pro with M1 is $1,249 on Amazon after a $50 discount. I know what you're thinking: '$50, that's all you've got?' But honestly, we never expected to see the MacBook Pro with M1 go on sale in 2020, let alone during this holiday season.

It goes without saying: this MacBook Pro with M1 deal is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals, and frankly, one of the most compelling deals we've seen in a long time.

MacBook Pro with M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The newly released MacBook Pro with M1 is already on sale at Amazon in a surprise deal. While this only takes $50 off, we weren't expecting to see any discounts for a long time. This model has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it the top laptop on the market. View Deal

The best laptop money can buy, the new MacBook Pro with M1 scored a rare 5-star rating from us.

In our MacBook Pro with M1 review, we marveled at the new M1 chip, which brings unrivaled performance and battery life to Apple's latest laptops. The proof? We had 50 tabs open in Google Chrome with some running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets and Twitch, and the MacBook Pro just chugged along with no signs of lag or hang time.

This is also the long-lasting MacBook ever (and by a large margin). The MacBook Pro lasted 16 hours, 32 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness). That’s much longer than the 10:01 premium laptop average.

Apple could have stopped there, but along with fast performance and long runtimes, you get a more powerful camera and seamless integration between Mac, iPad and iPhone thanks to native Universal apps. The 5nm chip even improves the camera and microphones.

If you need a new laptop running macOS Big Sur, we strongly recommend jumping on this deal. It is the only savings you'll find on Apple's best laptop, and we don't know how long it will last.

Black Friday is just about here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.