Huge PS5 SSD savings, over £200 off Sony 4K HDMI 2.1 TV and more: UK daily deals round-up

Happy Friday everyone! And with over £200 off a massive Sony 4K TV with HDMI 2.1, a 1TB PS5 SSD for under £100 and an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for under a grand, this is a great Friday indeed for deals — especially for PS5 owners.

Because it may be freezing outside, it's time to work on upgrading that home entertainment and stay toasty. I recommend an extra jumper, given what energy prices are like nowadays!

The PS5 SSD on sale (the Corsair MP600) comes with a heatsink too, so you can skip that step in our PS5 SSD installation guide.

Sony Bravia KD55X85J 4K TV: was £999 now £779 at Currys Sony Bravia KD55X85J 4K TV: was £999 now £779 at Currys

Just got a PS5 or Xbox Series X? Sony's X85J is one of the best TVs to make the most of your new box with HDMI 2.1 I/O, 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, alongside HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Corsair MP600 Core (1TB) PS5 SSD: was £134 now £99 at eBuyer Corsair MP600 Core (1TB) PS5 SSD: was £134 now £99 at eBuyer

Feeling the constraints of your on-board PS5 storage? Corsair's MP600 PCIe Gen 4 SSD works with your next-gen console and is available for under £100!



MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3060: was £999 now £979 @ Overclockers MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3060: was £999 now £979 @ Overclockers

The discount may be small, but this is an insanely good price for a gaming laptop with these specs! It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard.

Xiaomi 11T 5G: was £549 now £349 @ Amazon Xiaomi 11T 5G: was £549 now £349 @ Amazon

A huge saving on one of the best flagship killers of 2021. The Xiaomi 11T 5G sports a Snapdragon 888 processor, a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, a fantastic camera setup featuring a 108MP shooter and a smooth 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Asus C202 Chromebook: was £199 now £129 @ Currys Asus C202 Chromebook: was £199 now £129 @ Currys

The Asus C202 Chromebook is now selling for £70 off the list price. This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash memory and a 1600 x 768-pixel display.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,767 @ BT Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,767 @ BT

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

