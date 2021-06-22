Hot! Hot! Hot! These sizzling Prime Day tablet deals won't last long

We've been chirping about Amazon Prime Day for ages now, and the big day has finally arrived for epic deals on all your favorite tablets, laptops, and a whole lot more. For example, you can save up to 50 percent off some of Amazon's most popular Fire HD tablets right now, and up to 13 percent off Apple's ever-popular iPad lineup.

There are oodles of other tablets available from myriad retailers, but Prime Day prices won't last forever, so keep checking back on our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.

After running the numbers on some of the best-selling iPads and Fire HD tablets around, we've rounded them up for you below. Here are the Apple iPads and Amazon Fire HD tablets all the cool kids will be snatching up today.

Top-selling Fire HD tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): was $180 now $110 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): was $180 now $110 @ Amazon

Let's get this party started. Amazon is slashing $70 off their new 2021 Fire HD 10 Plus, which features 4GB of RAM and a powerful octa-core processor. The latest version of this tablet is capable of wireless charging, too, so you can enjoy movies, games, ebooks, and more all day long. At just $110 for the 32GB version, this Prime Day special is a great tablet deal.

Featuring a soft-touch finish that repels fingerprints better than the standard Fire HD 10, the new Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus keeps things speedy with 4GB of RAM (instead of 2GB, like the previous model) and a powerful octa-core processor. Available in 32GB ($110) or 64GB ($150) versions, the display is 10 percent brighter than before, too, giving your eyeholes access to more than 2 million beautiful pixels.

While the Google Play store isn't supported, unfortunately, Amazon makes it easy enough to enjoy many of your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, Zoom, and many more.

At nearly 40 percent off for Prime Day, this is a tablet the whole family can enjoy.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021) 32GB: was $150 now $80 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021) 32GB: was $150 now $80 @ Amazon

Now $70 off for Prime Day, the all-new 2021 Fire HD 10 is one of the most affordable tablets around. It has a bright, vivid 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display and fast and responsive 8-core processor with 3GB of RAM. That's 50% more RAM than previous generation. Amazon also offers the Fire HD Plus with 4GB of RAM for $110 ($70 off).

Amazon recently revamped their latest Fire HD 10 and Fire Kids Pro tablets, and the $150 Fire HD 10 gets a refresh inside and out. While it still isn't going to wow anyone with its basic design, the reduction in the overall size and weight (dropping to 9.7 x 6.5 x 0.4 inches and 16.4 ounces from its previous 10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches and 17.8 ounces) is a welcome change. The tablet is available in four colors: Black, Lavender Haze, Deep Sea Blue and Olive Green.

The 10.1-inch display retains its 1080p resolution but is 10% brighter than the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019), and the bezel is noticeably smaller on all four sides. You can choose from either 32GB or 64GB capacities, with a microSD slot available to add up to 1TB of additional space.

On sale right now for a whopping 47 percent off ($80), you won't regret having one of these laying around the house.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): was $90 now $45 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): was $90 now $45 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $45 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. The Fire HD 8 Plus with 3GB of RAM is down to $65 ($45 off).

With its budget-friendly price tag, the Amazon Fire HD 8 has a functional, thick-bezel design. This Amazon tablet says, “This isn’t a beauty contest! I’m here to win you over with my awesome features.”

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect lightweight companion for your commute and travels. The Amazon tablet (0.8 pounds, 8 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches) is lighter, but thicker than its competitors of yesteryear: the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.1 pounds, 9.7 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches) and the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 9.6 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches).

Alexa is the Fire HD 8’s shining star, especially when you command the digital assistant to turn on Show Mode, which transforms your tablet into a smart display. If you opt for the pricier Plus model, you can prop it on the included wireless charging dock to turn your tablet into an Echo Show-like device.

Prime subscribers and frequent patrons of Amazon platforms such as Kindle and Audible will love the Fire HD 8; this tablet makes the Amazon ecosystem feel more interconnected with quick and easy-access to Amazon products. On sale now for just $45, you'll get your money's worth by the end of the week.

See our full Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $140 now $70 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $140 now $70 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition packs the all new Fire HD 10's specs into a kid-proof case. This case includes a built-in handle/kickstand and it is available in Sky Blue, Aquamarine, or Lavender. It's backed by Amazon's 2-year worry free warranty and includes a free year of Amazon Kids+ content for kids.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition has a rubber bumper that'll protect the tablet from drops and scratches, along with a two-year no-questions-asked warranty. The case is sturdy, with a rough texture and a slight give, which could help small hands grip the device better; it can be taken off and put back on without too much trouble -- an important consideration if you have a particularly destructive child.

On top of that, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition offers long battery life, rated up to 12 hours per charge. The sound on the Fire HD 8 is surprisingly good, albeit a bit soft, at least as long as there isn't heavy bass involved. It also boasts a bright 8-inch, 1280 x 800 screen and relatively solid performance for the price.

See our full Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review.

Top-selling Apple iPad tablets

Apple iPad (2020) deal

Apple iPad (2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple iPad (2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $30 off the 8th generation Apple iPad. The base model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, 32GB of storage, and an A12 Bionic chip -- boasting 40% faster performance over the previous-gen iPad's A10 chip. It comes in three attractive colors: gold, silver, and space gray.

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad might seem a lot like its predecessor (and it is), but the company tweaked enough for us to still love this slate. Not only does the extra screen space (up from 9.7 inches) go a long way in iPadOS, but the added Smart Keyboard Cover support is a finally moment. The A12 Bionic chip (with Neural Engine) keeps things moving smooth as butter, and support for Apple Pencil is a welcome addition.

With the 32GB version priced at $299 for Prime Day (and $395 for 128GB), this iPad is one of the cheapest tablets in Apple's lineup, and it might just be the best tablet for the money.

See our full Apple iPad review.

Apple iPad Air (2020) deal

Apple iPad Air (2020) 64GB: was $600 now $520 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Air (2020) 64GB: was $600 now $520 @ Amazon

This Prime Day iPad deal takes $80 off the latest iPad Air. This tablet brings pro-grade specs to the mid-ranger with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (with P3 wide color gamut), A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a USB-C port for charging and connectivity, as well as support for Apple's best accessories.

View Deal

With the iPad Air (2020), Apple brings its mid-range tablet closer to parity with the premium iPad Pro. No longer a larger version of the entry-level iPad, the iPad Air was redesigned with slimmer bezels and outfitted with the new A14 Bionic CPU. Now with a larger 10.9-inch panel and support for the Magic Keyboard, the Air borrows the best features of the iPad Pro while omitting niche extras to keep the cost down.

If you can stretch your budget, the iPad Air gets you worthwhile upgrades over the iPad without omitting too many features found on the iPad Pro. As such, the new iPad Air is the easiest tablet to recommend in Apple's lineup, and arguably the best tablet on the market.

Right now, you can save $80 off the 64GB version of the iPad Air ($520), or $100 off the 256GB version ($650). Apple's products don't go on sale all that often, so get 'em while they last.

See our full Apple iPad Air review.