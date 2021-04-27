Amazon Fire refresh adds new Fire HD 10 Plus and Fire Kids Pro tablets

Amazon tablets don't try to compete with the likes of the iPad Pro 2021 or the best Samsung tablets but they offer a compelling alternative for those looking for an affordable slate.

Today, the company has refreshed most of the Fire tablet lineup including some new additions like the Fire Kids Pro aimed at 6 to 12-year-olds and a new productivity bundle for the Fire HD 10 series that looks to turn the budget tablet into a laptop replacement.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) and Fire HD 10 Plus

The $149.99 Fire HD 10 gets a refresh inside and out. While it still isn't going to wow anyone with its basic design, the reduction in the overall size and weight, dropping to 9.7 x 6.53 x 0.36-inches and 16.4 ounces from its previous 10.31 x 6.26 x 0.39-inches and 17.8 ounces, is a welcome change. The tablet will be available in four colors: Black, Lavender Haze, Deep Sea Blue and Olive Green.

The 10.1-inch display retains its 1080p resolution but it is 10% brighter than the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) and has noticeably smaller bezels on all four sides. Internal storage will be either 32 or 64GB with a microSD slot available to add up to 1TB of additional space.

(Image credit: Amazon)

While the processor appears to be the same 2.0Ghz octa-core found in the 2019 model, RAM steps up to 3GB from just 2GB. Amazon claims that it will offer 12 hours of battery life, which would be a step down from the 13 hours and 45 minutes that we got out of the previous Fire HD 10, so we'll need to see how it does in testing.

If that doesn't sound like enough of a performance improvement, the Fire HD 10 Plus takes it up another notch with 4GB of RAM for an additional $30. It also has a soft-touch finish that could repel fingerprints better than the standard model.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Plus model isn't the only new addition though, Amazon is also introducing a new Productivity Bundle that adds a Bluetooth keyboard case that magnetically attaches to the tablet. Perhaps more notable is that the productivity bundle includes a one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription (normally $69.99).

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablets

The kids' tablets aren't left out of the upgrades with a new higher-end Fire Kids Pro option now available that targets children between the ages of 6 and 12. There are three models: Fire 7 Kids Pro ($99), Fire HD 8 Kids Pro ($139.99) and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro ($199).

All of the tablets come with a free year of Amazon Kids+ which is a $2.99 a month service that includes access to apps, music, Audible books, games, videos and educational content. The user interface has more of a "grown-up" look than the standard Fire Kids tablets including a "For You" tab that suggests content for the kids.

All of the strong parental controls are still present, allowing you to easily set screen time rules and content restrictions for your child.

The tablets come with a slim case in Sky Blue, Black, Doodle, and Intergalactic that features a built-in adjustable stand. If they do somehow manage to break the tablet, all three models have a two-year worry-free guarantee and Amazon will replace it for free.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2021)

The Fire HD 10 Kids matches the adult Fire HD 10 spec for specs with the kid-proof case as the lone change. It is only available in a 32GB model for $199. The added cost is attributable to a few extras that are included with the Fire HD 10 Kids.

The kid-proof case includes a built-in handle/kickstand and it is available in Sky Blue, Aquamarine, or Lavender. Like the Fire Kids Pro, this tablet has a two-year worry-free guarantee in case they do manage to break it. Finally, you also get that free year of Amazon Kids+.