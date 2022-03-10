Get the iPad Mini for its lowest ever price right now: Daily Deals

Right now, you can snag the latest iPad Mini for over £100 off in a shock deal at Costco!

ICYMI, Apple had a pretty significant event earlier this week, in which they announced an updated iPad Air 5, iPhone SE and the new Mac Studio. To many, this just means new stuff to pre-order, but to the deals hive mind that you're a part of by clicking this article, that means new discounts on Apple tech like this one!

But that's not all, as we found yesterday, you can already get Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet pre-orders for a discounted price, alongside a low-cost Xbox Series S bundle and cheap Nothing ear (1) earbuds.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £515 @ Costco

CostCo is taking over £100 off the Apple iPad mini 6 right now. Yes, we know the site technically says £499, but we're factoring in the £15 CostCo membership fee to get this deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide-angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Nothing ear (1) (white): was £99 now £84 @ Amazon

As you can read in my review, the Nothing ear (1) pack great sound quality and a stand-out design with awesome ANC into a stellar value-for-money package. And now that it's even cheaper, this is an essential purchase to anyone seeking new earbuds.

Nothing ear (1) (black): was £99 now £84 @ Amazon

I'm a huge fan of the Nothing ear (1) in black — the design makes a whole lot more sense to me. It packs all that same great audio quality, but in a sleeker, more stylish black finish.

Microsoft Xbox Series S + Xbox wired gaming headset: was £304, now £249 @ Argos

Pick up the console and an official wired headset for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

Pokémon Violet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Not a fan of red? No problem! Pokémon Violet also gets the same discount.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £2,286 now £1,899 @ eBuyer

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, and while the discounts are small, the price is starting to tumble with a new version on the horizon. This spec has it all: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

