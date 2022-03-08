Move over Mac mini, this is the Mac Studio

At Apple's Peek Performance event, the company unveiled not a new Mac mini but the Mac Studio, a beef-cake version of the former, as well as the Studio Display, its beautiful companion.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display are both available starting today and will ship March 18, with the former starting at $1,999 ($3,999 with M1 Ultra) and the latter starting at $1,599.

Mac Studio

(Image credit: Apple)

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999, and with Ultra, it's $3999. It can be configured with the new M1 Ultra, which features a 20-core CPU, as well as the M1 Max.

Mac Studio is only 7.7 inches across and a height of only 3.7 inches. Apparently, it's quiet as well, despite the huge fans inside of it. On the back, there's four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an RJ45 port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. On the front, there's two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an SD Card slot.

Mac Studio with M1 Max is 50% faster than Mac Pro with Xeon CPU. With M1 Ultra is 90% faster than Mac Pro with Xeon CPU. With M1 Ultra, you can get up to 128GB of RAM and up to an 8TB SSD.

Studio Display

(Image credit: Apple)

The Studio Display runs for $1,599. It's a 27-inch 5K display that's rated for 600 nits of brightness.

It features a tilt and height adjustable stand (not included. It has an A13 Bionic chip inside. There's a 12MP ultra wide camera in the top bezel. There's also a six-speaker sound system onboard and a three-mic array.

It has three USB Type-C ports and one Thunderbolt 4 port. The display can charge a MacBook Pro. There's also a silver and black color option for the keyboard and mice.

Pricing and availability