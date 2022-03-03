How to watch the Apple March 2022 Event: Peek Performance

Mark your calendars! Apple announced that it's set to broadcast a livestream on March 8. In a digital invite to press, the Cupertino-based tech giant titled the event "Peek Performance." It's cryptic, isn't it?

The word "peek" replaces "peak" in the pun-filled title, insinuating that Apple plans to reveal much more than its anticipated array of high-performing refreshes and processors. With the usage of an ocular-related word, could Apple potentially unveil its long-rumored AR glasses? Perhaps, but you'll have to watch the event to know for sure.

When is the March 2022 Apple Event?

The Apple Event is slated to kick off on March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. For your convenience, event times are listed in other time zones below.

Dallas, Texas - 12:00 noon CT

- 12:00 noon CT Honolulu, Hawaii - 7:00 a.m. HAST

- 7:00 a.m. HAST New York, New York - 1:00 p.m. ET

- 1:00 p.m. ET Halifax, Canada - 2:00 p.m. AST

- 2:00 p.m. AST London, United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Berlin, Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Delhi, India - 10:30 p.m. IST

- 10:30 p.m. IST Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

How to watch the Apple Event March 2022

You can tune in to the Apple Event via Apple's official website or the Apple TV app.

You can also watch the Apple Event via Apple's YouTube channel. You can find the link to the YouTube broadcast below.

You can click on "Set Reminder" to get two alerts about the event: one thirty minutes before the broadcast and another one when the stream begins.

Apple is expected to reveal the third-generation iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, the fifth-generation iPad Air, an entry-level MacBook Pro, an iMac and a Mac mini. As mentioned, the Cupertino-based tech giant may also surprise its audience with new AR glasses.

Stay tuned for Laptop Mag's live blog to keep up with Apple's highly anticipated announcements.