Apple March event live blog: iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 5, M2 Mac and more

Apple's "Peek performance" event is right around the corner and all signs point to an updated iPhone SE 3, a fresh iPad Air 5, the exciting introduction of M2 Apple silicon chips, and maybe even a wild card product launch. What will Apple have rolled up its sleeve? Only one way to find out.



Over the past year, many rumors and notable analysts have indicated we'd see a next-generation iPhone SE (2022) with a processor upgrade (A14 or A15 Bionic) and 5G connectivity, along with an updated iPad Air 5 with a speedy A15 Bionic, 5G support, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the iPad Pro's Centre Stage feature. However, there's also word of Mac model being equipped with an Apple M2 chip, which could be a new MacBook Pro or a recently spotted Mac Studio.



Whatever the case, we won't know for sure until the show kicks off. Taking place on Tuesday, March 8 at 1 PM EST / 6PM GMT / 10 AM PT, if you're wondering how to watch the Apple March event, you can tune in to the Apple Event via Apple's official website or the Apple TV app, or Apple's YouTube channel. Fancy watching it along with us? Stick around for pre-show news and find out all the latest announcements as it happens.



For the latest updates, check out the biggest announcements from the Apple March event as it happens below.