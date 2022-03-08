Live
Apple March event live blog: iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 5, M2 Mac and more
Find out everything announced at Apple's 'Peek performance' launch event
By Darragh Murphy published
Apple's "Peek performance" event is right around the corner and all signs point to an updated iPhone SE 3, a fresh iPad Air 5, the exciting introduction of M2 Apple silicon chips, and maybe even a wild card product launch. What will Apple have rolled up its sleeve? Only one way to find out.
Over the past year, many rumors and notable analysts have indicated we'd see a next-generation iPhone SE (2022) with a processor upgrade (A14 or A15 Bionic) and 5G connectivity, along with an updated iPad Air 5 with a speedy A15 Bionic, 5G support, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the iPad Pro's Centre Stage feature. However, there's also word of Mac model being equipped with an Apple M2 chip, which could be a new MacBook Pro or a recently spotted Mac Studio.
Whatever the case, we won't know for sure until the show kicks off. Taking place on Tuesday, March 8 at 1 PM EST / 6PM GMT / 10 AM PT, if you're wondering how to watch the Apple March event, you can tune in to the Apple Event via Apple's official website or the Apple TV app, or Apple's YouTube channel. Fancy watching it along with us? Stick around for pre-show news and find out all the latest announcements as it happens.
For the latest updates, check out the biggest announcements from the Apple March event as it happens below.
Apple's first product launch event of the year is expected to bring the debut of its new third-generation iPhone SE model, and there are a few notable updates to look forward to.
Apple's low-budget smartphone is looking to finally make the leap to 5G connectivity, and it may get a significant boost in processing power with an A14 or A15 Bionic. The new model is also set to feature the same 4.7-inch display found in the current model and iPhone 8. We're hoping the new SE model will be identically priced with its predecessor, as it may leave room for a $199 iPhone SE (2020).
There have been plenty of hot takes on how the iPhone SE 3 will turn out, including a model with a similar design to the iPhone X. Recently, MacRumors spotted a rumor on Korean blog Naver, stating that the next-gen iPhone SE model will feature support for MagSafe, a Ceramic Shield, along with better battery life. We'd gladly welcome all these features, but we won't know until it's shown off.
For more, we've got you covered on all the latest iPhone SE 2022 rumors.
And we're kicking off! The Cupertino tech giant's virtual event is rumored to finally give us the low-down on its next-generation iPhone SE (2022) and fifth-gen iPad Air. However, we may also see one new Mac model. The invitation doesn't offer too many clues as to what will be revealed with "Peek performance," but this could suggest bringing an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip to another Mac. Better yet, it could mean the introduction of Apple's M2 chips.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is sure to give us all the deets.
