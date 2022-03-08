Where to pre-order the iPhone SE starting March 11

Apple unveiled the iPhone SE 2022 Tuesday — finally putting an end to months of rumors and leaks. The iPhone SE upgrade brings a faster processor, upgraded cameras, and 5G to the series.

Pricing for the iPhone SE starts at $429 and pre-orders open Friday March 11 at Apple and iPhone retailers. The iPhone SE has a scheduled release date of March 18.

Apple's iPhone SE 3 is the tech giant's most advanced SE release yet. While it retains the same compact size of its predecessors, it has a ton of enhancements. The new iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 128GB of storage, and 5G support.

We expect the performance of the iPhone SE to surpass its predecessor. If you want to get first dibs on Apple's new phone, block your calendar and pre-order the iPhone SE starting March 11.

