iPhone SE 2022 announced at March Apple Event 'Peek Performance' — here's the price

The iPhone SE 2022, the highly anticipated successor to the well-received, low-cost iOS device, just got unveiled at Apple's "Peek Performance" March 8 event. The newly announced budget-friendly phone has a handful of features we're excited about, including 5G compatibility and a zippier chip.

The iPhone SE 2022 is also an ideal phone for folks who value portability. Many flagship phones are gigantic nowadays, and no longer fit in your back pocket. Fortunately, the iPhone SE 2022 still has a chassis that models the iPhone 8, which is less unwieldy than, for example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

iPhone SE 2022 unveiled at Apple Event March 8

The iPhone SE 2022 is the ideal phone for Apple lovers who need a new device, but their bank account glares at them for even thinking about buying an iPhone 13. The updated SE handset now has 5G support, so you can take advantage of blisteringly fast data speeds while you're on the go.

iPhone SE 2022 (Image credit: Apple)

Speaking of zippiness, Apple packed the A15 Bionic — the same ultra-fast chip found inside the iPhone 13 line — inside the iPhone SE 2022. The updated SE may not have the same premium specs as the iPhone 13, but it's almost as powerful as its higher-priced counterpart.

The A15 Bionic processor comes with a 6-core CPU that's 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8. In fact, the A15 Bionic processor is faster than all the competition at any price. The chip also packs a 4-core GPU, which is excellent for outputting realistic mobile gaming graphics. Apps can also take advantage of the A15's 16-core Neural Engine, which is ideal for machine-leanring tasks (it's capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second).

iPhone SE 2022 (Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone SE 2022's design is nothing to write home about. As mentioned, similar to its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2022 still retains its iPhone 8-esque chassis with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and thick, obsolete bezels. It's made of glass and aluminum. It has an IP67 rating, which means it has water and dust resistance — within reason. It still has a home button with Touch ID.

The rear 12-megapixel camera, paired with the A15 Bionic chip, enables powerful computational photography. Deep Fusion optimizes for texture and detail in every part of the photo. SmartHDR 4 applies individual adjustments for color, contrast and noise. The iPhone SE 2022 also features Photographic Styles, which automaitcally brings your preferred style to the image pipeline while preserving the subjects' skin complexion.

iPhone SE 2022 photo (Image credit: Apple)

Users should also expect improved video quality due to the A15 Bionic's ISP; recorded captures should have reduced noise and truer skin tones — even in low light.

Apple claims that the iPhone SE 2022 will offer better battery life thanks to the A15's power efficiency, but we'll have to test the phone ourselves to know for sure.

The iPhone SE 2022 starts at $429 and will be available on March 18. Pre-orders launch on March 11. It comes in three colors: Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED.