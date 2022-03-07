Apple M2 chip reportedly spotted ahead of March event

With Apple's 'Peek performance' event right around the corner, rumors indicate there's an iPhone SE 2022 and next-gen iPad Air 5 in store. Now, a new Apple silicon chip has been spotted, which means an M2 MacBook Air or a new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro could steal the show.



According to a developer source speaking to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), Apple is testing a new chip an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, which is widely believed to be the next-generation M2 Apple silicon chip. Apparently, it has been tested on multip Macs on the latest macOS beta.

The report states that Apple was "testing this new chip on machines running macOS 12.3 (which should be released in the next week or two and run on the new Macs) and a future macOS 12.4, as well as macOS 13, which will be previewed in June at WWDC 2022."



As previously reported, a new entry-level MacBook Pro with M2 is widely expected to be shown off at the aptly named "Peek performance" event, taking place on Tuesday, March 8. However, a refreshed Mac mini with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips is also expected to be unveiled. What's more, there are several Macs with M2 chips that are tipped to be announced in 2022, including a revamped MacBook Air, an iMac and a Mac Pro.



Rumors of the updated MacBook Air 2022 indicated that it will launch sometime in mid-2022, meaning that a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is now looking more likely. Whatever the case, the likely contenders are the iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 5. Taking cues from the revamped Apple iPad mini 6, the iPad Air 5 is expected to be equipped with a speedy A15 Bionic, 5G support, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the iPad Pro's Centre Stage feature. However, expect it to look very similar to the hugely popular iPad Air (2020).



The iPhone SE 2022 may get a similar update, with a processor upgrade (A14 or A15 Bionic) and 5G connectivity. The new model is also set to feature the same 4.7-inch display found in the current model and iPhone 8. We're hoping the new SE model will be identically priced with its predecessor, as it may leave room for a $199 iPhone SE (2020).



It's interesting to note that Gurman believes there is a "wildcard" announcement Apple could unveil during the show, but only time will tell. Check out how to watch the Apple "Peak performance" event, and stay tuned for our live blog to get the latest announcements as they happen.