Entry-level MacBook Pro with M2 chip expected to arrive in 2022

Apple's latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro has only recently hit stores, but rumor has it the Cupertino tech giant is gearing up to launch an all-new entry-level MacBook Pro and it will boast a next-generation M2 chip.



The rest of Apple's Mac lineup is also expected to be getting significant updates, including a high-end iMac with Apple silicon, a Mac mini and Mac Pro update, along with the long-rumored MacBook Air 2022. With an M2-equipped MacBook Air already tipped to be in the works, will there be room for an entry-level M2 MacBook Pro?

As stated in Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, reputable journalist Mark Gurman expects each new Mac addition to sport the latest Apple silicon, whether it be the M2 or possibly the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. With an entry-level model expected to arrive, the next MacBook Pro could bring improved processing power than its predecessor, but with a cheaper price tag than the recent MacBook Pro 14. However, the rumored M2 MacBook Air is expected to offer similar perks.



As previously reported, the new MacBook Air is expected to arrive in mid-2022 with a mini-LED display and a new design, boasting a variety of pastel color options, white borders, and a lack of notch. This is similar to Apple's recent iMac 2021, coming in hues of orange, red, yellow, blue, teal, purple and silver. The leak also states the next MacBook Air will have an M2 chip, which has been rumored to be in production since May.



This isn't the first we've heard of a new MacBook Pro arriving in 2022, as Korean news outlet The Elec claims next year's MacBook Pro models — purportedly 16-inch and 17-inch models — may get outfitted with OLED displays. This could be the key difference between next year's Pro and Air models.



Keep in mind that Apple has yet to announce any of these new models, so take this in with a pinch of salt. Still, we can expect plenty of updates on many Apple products in 2022, as Gurman also states we're getting an iPhone SE 2022 with 5G connectivity and a next-gen AirPods Pro 2.