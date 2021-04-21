Forget the iPad Pro 2021, grab the iPad Pro 2020 for $720

As the 2021 iPad Pro's release date nears, the 2020 iPad Pro is getting a steep discount. As a result, Apple's 2nd generation iPad Pro is at its best price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the 2020 model iPad Pro on sale for $720. Normally, this tablet retails for $799, so that's $79 in savings. It's the iPad Pro's lowest price to date and one of the best iPad deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (128GB): was $850 now $720 @ Amazon

Now $79 off, the Apple iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. It packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with a LIDAR scanner. Amazon also offers the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + LTE for $880 ($69 off). View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Currently $100 off, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is the Editor's Choice Apple tablet. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, it packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with a LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WiFi + LTE is on sale for $1,080 ($69 off). View Deal

The 2020 model Apple iPad Pro is not only powerful, but it's also versatile. An optional detachable keyboard (sold separately) lets you convert it into a mini laptop. The iPad in this deal packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There's also a 12MP dual-camera system onboard with a LIDAR scanner and Wi-Fi 6 support. If you want more wireless connectivity options, Amazon also offers the 2020 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + LTE for $880 ($69 off).

As we state in our 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) review, we loved its ridiculously fast A12Z Bionic CPU performance, brilliant display, and improved cursor control. We gave the iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During lab tests, the iPad Pro achieved a score of 4,720 on the multi-core portion of the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

At first glance, the iPad Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor. Just about the only difference is that it has a square camera bump in the upper left corner. At 0.2 inches thin and 1 pound, the iPad Pro is on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 (0.2 inches, 1.1 pounds). It's lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds).

So if you don't want to wait for the iPad Pro M1 to drop next month, the 2020 iPad Pro is a solid choice — especially at this price.

These iPad Pro deals won't last long, so be sure to snag while you still can.