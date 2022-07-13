Forget about the M2 MacBook Air — the M1 MacBook Air is just $899 on Prime Day

Yes, the M2 MacBook Air is almost here to dethrone the M1 MacBook Air (opens in new tab), but for $899 on Prime Day (opens in new tab), don't count out the featherlight laptop just yet...

The reality is you can either pay over a thousand bucks for a slightly more powerful chip, or just get one of the best laptops around for way cheaper and still get all of that Apple M1 power.

To me, a deals hunter, the choice is obvious...

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy takes $100 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praise its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. Battery-wise — it endured 14 hours and 41 minutes of our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over WiFi. The MacBook Air M1 earned a high, 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

Weighing in at 2.8 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is on par with its competitors. It weighs just about the same as the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

Now $100 off until the end of Prime Day, the M1 MacBook Air is a solid choice if you need a new laptop asap. As with all Apple deals, this one won't last too long so we recommend you grab it while you still can.