45 top deals I recommend from Best Buy's weekend sale

Best Buy's sale is on through the weekend and offers fantastic deals sitewide. The big box retailer is slashing prices on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and more. Apple products are massively discounted so it's an opportune time to snag the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for just $999 ($100 off). Or save even more on Apple's previous-gen laptop and pick up the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for just $999 ($300 off).

If you're a power-user, snap up the 1TB model MacBook Pro 14 M3 for $1,649 ($150 off) while you still can. My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 which reduces it to just $1,599 at checkout ($200 off). Since an annual My Best Buy Plus membership costs $50, the same as your, it pays for itself. This way, you'll have access to future Best Buy member exclusive deals like this.

Gamers on a budget can save up to $900 on select gaming laptops and accessories. Prices start from $599 for the HP Victus 15. And that's just a few of the fantastic deals at Best Buy right now. See more of my recommended discounts below.

Best Buy weekend sale — deals I recommend

Laptops

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $999

Lowest price! Save $100 on the MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-starts. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life, powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: was 1,299 now $999

Save $300 on the base model 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,449

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2-in-1: was $1999 now $1,799

The excellent Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is $200 off and one of the best productivity laptops money can by. From its creative design to its stunning dual displays, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is breath-taking. The 9i is a near-perfect productivity laptop, giving users many options to remain productive, push documents, and even get creative. Features: 13.3-inch, (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 60Hz display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Flow X13 Radeon 780M: was $1,249 now $699

Best Buy slashes $550 off Asus ROG Flow X13 Gaming Laptop with Radeon 780M graphics for a limited time. In our hands-on Asus ROG Flow X13 review, we were impressed by how it packs such gaming power into a compact design. Gamer or not, the ROG Flow X13 runs applications seamlessly and lets you multitask and play AAA games at high refresh rates. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, HD camera, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: $799 $479 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $320 off the AMD Ryzen 7-powered Lenovo IdeaPad 1 touch screen laptop. This configuration is Ideal for day-to-day multitasking, web browsing, and streaming content. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 4060: $3,299 $2,799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $500 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Apple 10.2" iPad 9: was $329 now $249

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple 8.3" iPad mini 6: was $499 now $399

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Keyboard: was 1,539 now $999

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51) Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot

Phones

Google Pixel 8 Unlocked: was $699 now $549

Save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 at Best Buy. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Google Pixel 8 Pro Unlocked: was $999 now $799

Now $200 off, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones for Android users. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): was $1,299 now $1,099

You can save $200 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Unlocked: was $999 now $849

Right now, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Featuring a 6.7-inch display, it's slightly smaller than the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra and larger than the entry model 6.2-inch Galaxy S24. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Unlocked: was $799 now $724

Best Buy takes $75 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 in this limited time phone deal. Samsung's entry model flagship phone packs a 6.2-inch display making it the smallest phone in the series. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799 now $599

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $199

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. Walmart has it for $10 less, however, Best Buy offers a price guarantee. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $349 now $269

Best Buy takes $80 off the Galaxy Watch 6. It features advanced sleep coaching, ECG, personalized heart rate zones, BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis), skin temperature, cycle tracking, and blood oxygen. It's also IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specs. Features: GPS support, 40mm screen 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: was $479 now $399

Save $80 on the stainless steel LTE model Galaxy Watch 6. In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging. Features: LTE support, 47mm screen, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, fitness tracking, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more.

Headphones

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $299

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Pro at QVC. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $199

Lowest price! Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, the best noise cancelling earbuds. Period. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled active noise cancelling performance. Own them now for their best price yet! Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $499

Save $50 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249

Save $150 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Gaming

34" Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Monitor: was $1,199 now $999

Save $200 on the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED — the curved gaming monitor to beat. It boats a 34-inch (3,440 x 1,400) QD-OLED 1800R curvature panel with 175 refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2: $129 $71 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy clearance deal knocks $58 off the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 keyboard. We've played around with the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 and loved its comfortable key switches, dazzling RGB lighting, and discrete media keys. It packs everything a gamer could ever want in a keyboard and full design.

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $549

Best Buy's sale takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. Featuring dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync, it gives you the competitive edge you need. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,799 now $1,199

Save $600 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $499 now $449

Save $50 on Sony's PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 Slim console, DualSense wireless controller and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

EA Sports FC 24: was $59 now $24

Lowest price! Save $45 on EA Sports FC 24. This latest release from the popular sports game franchise among soccer fans marks a new era for The World’s Game. It features more than 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and 30+ leagues.

TVs

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): was $799 now $699 w/ membership

Save $100 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV with My Best Buy Plus. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value QLED TVs under $700. I bought this TV on Cyber Monday and it has seriously upgraded my viewing experience. Colors are vibrant, blacks are really black and don't appear washed out. Gameplay is smooth and my favorite feature is how it automatically switches to game mode when you turn on your console. No more fumbling to find which Input you need. Features: 4K resolution 120Hz QLED panel, AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

65" LG QNED80 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $899

Save $200 on the LG 65-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV. Mini-LED in tandem with Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology ensure precise luminance, with high contrast, brilliant colors, and deeper blacks. Additionally, LG's a7 AI Processor 4K optimizes every scene whether you're watching movies, TV shows or sports. Powered by webOS 6.0, the LG 83 Series QNED smart TV makes it easy to access your favorite streaming services like Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Prime Video and more.

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus members save $200 on the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV — one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS.

65" Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023): was $1,499 now $1,299

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 65-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV with My Best Buy Plus. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more. Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED 120Hz panel, Neo Quantum 4K Processor, Neo Quantum HDR 4 x HDMI, 3 x USB 2.0 port, Tizen OS

55" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): was $1,499 now $1,299

Save $200 on the 55-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

65" Samsung Neo QN90C QLED TV (2023): was $1,699 now $1,499

Save $200 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

77" Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV (2023): was $2,299 now $1,799

Get a free $100 Best Buy gift card and save $600 on the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV. This is an excellent countdown as this TV was previously priced at $3,599 when it first launched. Featuring a 4K QD-OLED panel, this 77-inch Samsung S89C offers a great viewing angle no matter where you're sitting. It's one of the best TVs for watching sports and the ideal choice if you want an immersive viewing experience, Features: 77-inch 4K 120Hz OLED panel, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, 4 x HDMI ports, Tizen TV OS