Epic gaming monitor deal: 32 inch Acer Predator XB3 widescreen display for $499

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming monitor, the Acer Predator XB3 should be at the top of your list. Although it typically runs on the pricey side, Amazon is slashing a considerable amount off this week.

Right now, you can get the 32 inch Acer Predator XB3 for $499 at Amazon. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this top-rated gaming monitor and one of the best gaming deals of the season.

Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon

It features a 32 inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS widescreen panel with 170Hz and 0.5ms response time. As for connectivity, it has 2 x HDMI ports, a Display Port, and 4 x USB 3.0 ports. Nvidia G-SYNC compatible, this monitor elevates gameplay to the next level of smooth.

Acer's Predator XB3 is one of the best gaming monitors around. It packs a 32 inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS widescreen panel, blazing-fast 170Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. With a peak brightness of 600 nits and Nvidia G-Sync support, this monitor seriously elevates gameplay.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we tested a similar Acer gaming monitor. In our Acer Predator XB323QK review, we liked its slick hardware design, vivid, smooth picture and broad connectivity options. We were also fond of its solid colors and brightness and expect the monitor in this deal to be on par.

Acer Predator XB323U reviews on Amazon average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Proud owners like its flat design, picture quality, and color accuracy. Others praise its high refresh rate for gaming and streaming.

At just under $500, the Acer Predator XB323U is at a tempting price. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a 32 inch gaming monitor for esports and AAA gaming.