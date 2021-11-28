Dell Cyber Monday deals 2021: Best sales on laptops and monitors

Dell's Black Friday deals slashed up to $400 off select XPS, Inspiron, G series and Alienware laptops, so we can't wait to see what Cyber Monday 2021 has in store! In many instances, we've already seen the lowest prices ever on Dell best mainstream laptops and gaming notebooks.

Right now, the Dell XPS 15 with Intel Core i9 CPU is on sale for $1,861. That's $538 in savings since it typically retails for $2,399. Out of all the laptop deals you can get right now, this is one of the best.

The laptop on sale has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display and a 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM. It's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory and a 1TB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis, and bright, vivid display. We were also floored by the XPS 15's great overall and graphics performance so we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and our highly esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Black Friday weekend continues to bring up some amazing deals, and we're getting ready to see even better sales drop once Cyber Monday arrives.

In the meantime, here are the best Dell Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Best Dell Cyber Monday deals 2021

Dell XPS

Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949 now $837 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949 now $837 @ Dell

Dell is currently slashing prices on various configuration laptops. Save $112 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9305 in this Early Cyber Monday laptop deal. It packs a 13-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 w/ 11th Gen Core i9 CPU: was $2,399 now $1,861 @ Dell Dell XPS 15 w/ 11th Gen Core i9 CPU: was $2,399 now $1,861 @ Dell

This early Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $538 off the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display, 2.5-GHz Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,519 now $979 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,519 now $979 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is currently seeing a steep $540 price decrease in this Cyber Monday sale. It's equipped with an Intel i5-1135G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space. This 13.4-inch FHD+ 1920x1200 display makes for a great laptop and tablet hyrbid.

Dell Inspiron

Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1: was $955 now $649 @ Dell Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1: was $955 now $649 @ Dell

Now $300 off, the Dell Inspiron 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It offers fast performance, a gorgeous design and stylus pen support. This laptop packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is a 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 3511 w/ Core i7: was $900 now $530 @ OfficeDepot Dell Inspiron 3511 w/ Core i7: was $900 now $530 @ OfficeDepot

If you're looking for a powerful but affordable 15-inch laptop, you can't go wrong with the Inspiron 3511. It features a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1080p display. Don't miss out on $370 in savings on this excellent device.

Dell G Series

Dell G15 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,219 now $881 @ Dell Dell G15 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,219 now $881 @ Dell

Now $337 off, the Dell G15 is one of the best gaming laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10870H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory. For fast and ample storage, there's a speedy 512GB SSD on board.

Alienware

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,859 now $2,509 @ Dell Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,859 now $2,509 @ Dell

Dell Black Friday laptop deals are in full swing with discounts on the gaming-specific Alienware m15 R6. Save $351 on the latest the fully-loaded Alienware m15 R6 with 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,009 now $1,567 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,009 now $1,567 @ Dell

Dell Black Friday deals are live with huge discounts on the Editor's Choice Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop. The best gaming laptops to buy, we rate it 4/5 stars for its awesome overall performance and graphics. One of the most powerful gaming laptops around, the model with the deepest discount ($442 off) packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10870H 8-core CPU and 32GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and 256GB SSD.

