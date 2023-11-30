Dell Cyber Week deals: Up to $800 off laptops, monitors and more

Extended Dell Cyber Monday deals continue this week with the best end-of-year discounts sitewide. From now through Dec. 4, shop the lowest prices ever on select Dell and Alienware laptops, monitors, and PC accessories.

During the sale, save up to $700 off select Dell Inspiron and XPS laptops and up to $800 off gaming rigs like the Alienware m16 with RTX 4090 GPU. And if you're still shopping around for a business laptop, save up to 60% on Latitude, Vostro, and Precision Workstations.

So if you're long overdue for a laptop refresh or know someone who is, Dell's Cyber Week sale is an opportune time to save. From laptops to accessories, browse the best Dell Cyber Week deals below.

Dell Cyber Week deals

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15: $429 $329 @ Dell

This Cyber Week deal from Dell takes $100 off the Dell Inspiron 15 — one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell average 4.2 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,999 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Review: In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators and anyone else who wants a flexible device. This machine has a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: $899 $599 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i5-1355U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD.

Gaming PCs

Dell G16 RTX 3060: $1,299 $899 @ Dell

Save $400 on the Dell G16 with this Dell Black Friday deal if you're looking for an affordable powerhouse. In our Dell G16 review, the gaming laptop garnered a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars from us. Although we wish its battery life gave more gameplay, it makes up for it with impressive gaming performance, a sturdy build and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD.

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,699 @ Dell

Save $300 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. We took last year's model for a spin and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We liked its sleek, portable design, great overall and gaming performance, as well as its super-fast transfer speeds. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Alienware m16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,399 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Week sale knocks $600 off the Alienware m16. In terms of gaming laptops, it's among the industry's most beastly machines. Whether you're AAA gaming at high refresh rates, editing videos or creating, it doesn't disappoint. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Alienware m16 RTX 4090: $3,749 $2,949 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Week sale knocks $800 off the Alienware m16. In terms of gaming laptops, it's among the industry's most beastly machines. Whether you're AAA gaming at high refresh rates, editing videos or creating, it doesn't disappoint. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3440: $1,289 $639 @ Dell

Save $650 on the 13th Gen Intel i5-powered Dell Latitude 3440. By design, it has a smaller chassis with new color scheme and feel down to the keyboard. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Dell Latitude 7640: $2,897 $1,159 @ Dell

Save $1,738 on the Dell Latitude 7640. This business laptop packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera with human presence detection and privacy shutter.

Monitors

27" Dell G2723H Gaming Monitor: $369 $149 @ Dell

Dell Cyber Week takes 60% off this 27-inch Dell gaming monitor. Push limits and enjoy smooth, stutter-free gaming with a 27-inch monitor capable of up to 280Hz OC refresh rates.

Dell 24" FHD Monitor: $149 $79 @ Dell

At 47% off, this Dell SE2422H 24-inch monitor deal puts $70 back into your pocket. It has a 23.8-inch (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution VA panel, 5ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, an HDMI port and a VGA port. With an glare-free panel and Dell's TÜV-certified ComfortView feature, this monitor helps reduce eye discomfort and fatigue.

Dell 27" QHD Monitor: $259 $179 @ Dell

Save $80 on the Dell S2721DS 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. S2721HN

Dell 32" QHD Curved Monitor: $349 $239 @ Dell

Save $110 on the Dell S3722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor. This 31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz panel has an 1800R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay and video playback.

Microsoft Xbox Series X Console: $499 $449 @ Dell

Dell takes $50 on the Xbox Series X console. In our Xbox Series X review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars and gave it our Editor's Choice award. It's a seriously powerful gaming console. Features: 12 Teraflops of power, Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 4K gaming at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD.

Accessories

Dell Pro Wireless Keyboard & Mouse: $62 $46 @ Dell

Save $15 on this Dell Pro Wireless Keyboard & Mouse combo. The full-sized wireless keyboard has a dedicated numeric pad, function keys, and twelve programmable keys to easily access frequently used applications. Featuring RF 2.4GHz, it works with Windows Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android OS.

Dell USB DVD Drive: $49 $36 @ Dell

Save $13 on this Dell USB DVD Drive (model DW316). Most laptops nowadays no longer have a built-in drive. Local and cloud data storage is the new norm. However, there are instances when you might need a usb dvd player to play an old DVD or latter day CD games. Or, maybe you want to burn some downloaded music to a CD or family photos to a sharable DVD. That's where this nifty plug and play, high speed portable CD/DVD +/-RW Drive/DVD Player/Burner comes in.